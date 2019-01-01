About this product
• Hand-selected premium high-CBD flower from the best growers in WA • Unique cannabinoid ratio of CBD to THC for synergistic balance • Sustained relaxation, therapy & rejuvenation, with an alert mind • Advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation • Naturally potent, pure & uncut • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit
Ringo's Gift
Ringo's Gift
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.