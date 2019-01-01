 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
True OG CO2 Cartridge 1g

by MFUSED

About this product

• Hand-selected premium flower from the best growers in WA • Super-critical CO2 extraction, minimal impact, organic processing • Full-spectrum, strain specific natural cannabis terpenes • Naturally potent, pure & uncut • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Smooth tasting, balanced & long-lasting high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit

About this strain

True OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

About this brand

MFUSED Logo
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives; Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.