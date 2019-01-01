 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. UW Purple CO2 Cartridge 1g

UW Purple CO2 Cartridge 1g

by MFUSED

About this product

• Hand-selected premium flower from the best growers in WA • Super-critical CO2 extraction, minimal impact, organic processing • Full-spectrum, strain specific natural cannabis terpenes • Naturally potent, pure & uncut • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Smooth tasting, balanced & long-lasting high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives; Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.