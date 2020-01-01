Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Papaya x Purple Punch Type: Indica Taste: Fruity, Tropical, Sweet Effect: Body High, Calming, Creative, Social ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Full Spectrum Cannabinoids + Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
