Rainbow Chip - Full Spectrum Co2 Cartridge
About this product
RAINBOW CHIP Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Mint Chocolate Chip Type: HYBRID Taste: Chocolate, Citrus, Fruity Effect: Creative, Energizing, Focus, Motivation ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- +Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention +100% Pure Cannabis Oil +Superior Taste And Long Lasting High +No Artificial Additives, Ever +Clean Green Certified +Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides +Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this brand
MFUSED
About this strain
Rainbow Chip
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.
