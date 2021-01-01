TECHNIQ - Beach Wedding (by Freddy's Fuego)
About this product
BEACH WEDDING Genetics: Tropicana Cookies x Wedding Cake Type: Indica Effects: Heavy Body High, Creative Taste/Aroma: Orange Juice, Gas, Sweet, Cake, Cookie Dough Breeder: Oni Seed Co. (Tropicana Cookies) & Seed Junky (Wedding Cake) GARDEN - FREDDY'S FUEGO Grow: Cloud Coir from Char Coir Feed: Hand Tailored Proprietary Mix Lights: Fluorescent (pre-veg), CMH (veg), HPS (flower) Cure: Hang Dry at 62F 60% Humidity for 8-14days FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one. CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
About this strain
Beach Wedding
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
