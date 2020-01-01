Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GUAVA JELLY Genetics: Forbidden Fruit x White 91 Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxing Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene Aroma: Citrus, Grape Jelly, Pine GARDEN - FREDDY'S FUEGO Grow: Cloud Coir from Char Coir Feed: Hand Tailored Proprietary Mix Lights: Fluorescent (pre-veg), CMH (veg), HPS (flower) Cure: Hang Dry at 62F 60% Humidity for 8-14days FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified Proprietary Ceramic Technology from CCELL™ Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on the ceramic core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with larger heating element and a wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor and potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniq.mfused
Guava Jelly is a complex cross of Wedding Cheesecake, Durban Poison, OG Kush, and Strawberry Kush. This strain will offer a medley of tropical smells and flavors, making it a delight to smoke. Most strains this flavorful tend to be mellow on the THC and rely on a complex terpene profile to drive the experience, however this strain is quite potent. It’s noted for providing a pleasant euphoria in your brain and an easy relaxation in your bones, offering a little bit of everything to make your day go by a little smoother. Guava Jelly is also a great strain for new consumers in need of a high-THC strain, as it is not known to ignite anxiety.
