Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
HELL CAT Genetics: Unknown Genetics Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Effects: Creative, Clear-Headed, Happy Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Limonene Aroma: Spicy, Pine, Citrus GARDEN - FREDDY'S FUEGO Grow: Cloud Coir from Char Coir Feed: Hand Tailored Proprietary Mix Lights: Fluorescent (pre-veg), CMH (veg), HPS (flower) Cure: Hang Dry at 62F 60% Humidity for 8-14days FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified Proprietary Ceramic Technology from CCELL™ Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on the ceramic core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with larger heating element and a wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor and potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniq.mfused
