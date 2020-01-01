Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
LAVA CAKE Genetics: Grape Pie x Thin Mint GSC Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Cerebral Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Aroma: Sweet, Mint, Fruity GARDEN - TORUS Grow: Deep Water Cultivation (Hydroponics) Feed: Less is More. Less Nutrients, Less Residuals Lights: Dual End HPS, Tweaked at Every Stage Cure: Proprietary Controlled Environment FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified Proprietary Ceramic Technology from CCELL™ Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on the ceramic core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with larger heating element and a wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor and potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniq.mfused
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Some users who smoke this strain say that it smells similar to freshly baked goods. The high you get from smoking Lava Cake will put your mind and body into a deep state of relaxation. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Lava Cake buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green that are camouflaged by dense and glistening trichomes.
