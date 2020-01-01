Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
MOCHI GELATO Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Cerebral Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene Aroma: Creamy, Fruity, Spicy, Sweet GROWER NOTES – HELLA LOUD Grow: Coco-Coir, Hand Watered Feed: Food Grade Botanical Nutrients Lights: Gavita Lights for both Flowering and Veg Cure: Dry product kept in turkey bags after trim with exception of a daily “burp” to release moisture. Products continue to cure in jar until sale FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified Proprietary Ceramic Technology from CCELL™ Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on the ceramic core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with larger heating element and a wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor and potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniq.mfused
