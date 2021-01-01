TWISTED - Green Apple Kush
About this product
Taste: SWEET, BERRY, TROPICAL ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High + Cannabis with a Twist of Natural Botanical Terpenes + 1 Full Gram + Genuine CCELL Cartridges + Universal 510 Threading + Clean Green Certified + No Artificial Additives, EVER ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis and natural botanical terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency
About this brand
MFUSED
