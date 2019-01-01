 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Melinda Cowen

by Miami CannaBiz Group

Miami CannaBiz Group is a full-service marketing design group that specializes in branding, marketing, and web development for established and emerging cannabis and ancillary businesses. Our strategy for our clients’ marketing success is to customize each project with a support group of partners to optimize all capabilities on deck. Being great is not good enough. In an industry full of service-oriented consultants who outsource each capability that you need strengthen your business, Miami Cannabiz is cut from a different cloth. We are not consultants. We are experts. Each client receives a custom set of services that can not be sourced any where else on the internet. The solutions that we provide for marketing analysis, content writing, design, and social media leverage all belong to you. We don't pull templates off the shelf. We offer a network of the finest talent in the South Florida area. With combined industry experience of 100+ years, our team consists of distinguished marketing research experts, copywriters, web developers and SEO experts. We partner with leaders in public relations, still /drone photography, and video production firms. We have followed the cannabis industry wave since its inception and we know how to win. If you are a grower, dispensary, attorney, engineering firm, or cannabis entrepreneur, our packages of services, customized to your needs, will help you get your brand on track.

Miami Cannabiz Group is a company certified to bring the power of Google Analytics to your marijuana business website. With the power of analytics data provided by Google, we can determine the best course of action for your marijuana marketing campaigns. Before Google Analytics, marketing experts would have to spend and hope for their returns. Miami Cannabiz Group is prepared to turn your advertising returns from a question into a certainty. The importance of digital marketing for dispensaries and MMJ companies: There are over 1 billion online searches conducted daily. Google accounts for 85% of all online searches worldwide, with Bing, Yahoo! and a number of smaller search engines making up the other 15%. 59% of US Residents use online search every day. 90% of US Residents use it at least once a month. 74% of online searches are local. 82% of these local searchers follow up with a phone call or visit.