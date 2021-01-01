Bluenana
TAC: 21.1% | CBCA: 0.1% | CBG: 0.1% | CBGA: 0.2% | THC: 20.7% | THC9: 0.9% -- Bred by In House Genetics. A cross of Blue Sherbert and Banana OG for an Indica leaning hybrid. Bluenana has hints of both Blueberry and Banana smoothy along with some sweet, earthy notes on the nose. This variety exibits purpled, cookies like floral growth, covered in trichomes -- No description available. If you have any info on this strain, drop us some knowledge at strains@leafly.com
