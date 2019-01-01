About this product
Milk chocolate and whole organic blueberries make this one well-balanced chocolate treat. Milk Chocolate | Blueberries | Cannabis THC 185 mg Gluten Free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Milk chocolate and whole organic blueberries make this one well-balanced chocolate treat. Milk Chocolate | Blueberries | Cannabis THC 185 mg Gluten Free
Be the first to review this product.