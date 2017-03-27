 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3ml Round Silicone Storage Container Rasta Colors

by Mile High Glass Pipes

4.85
Gurigross

Perfect for concentrates! it can hold up to 5 grams of hash, wax, live resin; it can hold up to 2 grams of flowers, it can come in handy if u are going somewhere and doesnt have a place to keep ur weed! u can even keep ur grinded weed inside and take it to a concert, so u can roll ur joints there. its worth it to have it, and the price is good! #420sweepstakes

Vlakbard

Gets the job done in every way at a very reasonable price. Great colors too! #420sweepstakes

juztin2017

lol i like these becouse i can put my wax in and use my dab straw to hit out of them since the silicone has to be so hot to melt you cant really burn the silicone with a dab straw doesnt get hot enough would recomend them to everyone who is into concentrates #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Mile High Glass Pipes is a US-based company located in Denver, Colorado. We've been in the glass industry since 2003. We started early in the wholesale business. As we've seen the industry grow and progress, we realized there was a need for an online retail smoke shop that offered quality unique pieces at more reasonable prices. We very carefully select unique glass pieces that most everyone can afford, and offer free shipping on all U.S. orders. We see no fault in selling some heady glass here and there, but most people want a well-crafted, unique pipe that won't make them have a heart attack if it breaks. So check out our site, and you could be smoking out of a new pipe in just a few days.