Purple Rain Carb Cap Dabber by Magizle Glass
by Fat Ass Glass Company
$0.99MSRP
3ml Round Silicone Storage Container Rasta Colors by Mile High Glass Pipes
on March 27th, 2017
Perfect for concentrates! it can hold up to 5 grams of hash, wax, live resin; it can hold up to 2 grams of flowers, it can come in handy if u are going somewhere and doesnt have a place to keep ur weed! u can even keep ur grinded weed inside and take it to a concert, so u can roll ur joints there. its worth it to have it, and the price is good! #420sweepstakes
on March 25th, 2017
Gets the job done in every way at a very reasonable price. Great colors too! #420sweepstakes
on March 25th, 2017
lol i like these becouse i can put my wax in and use my dab straw to hit out of them since the silicone has to be so hot to melt you cant really burn the silicone with a dab straw doesnt get hot enough would recomend them to everyone who is into concentrates #420sweepstakes