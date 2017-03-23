Purple Rain Carb Cap Dabber by Magizle Glass
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This stainless steel dabber is an economical choice for a dab tool. One end has a point, and the other end has a scoop.
on March 23rd, 2017
Absolutely necessary for a beginner dabber like myself. I'll be using this tool until I get a cute (and probably expensive one) :D #420sweepstakes