About this product

FEATURES: Fully Adjustable Swivel Top ( Tight Top Forever) XXL Product Chamber ( 7 Grams of Choice Product) Secret Stash ( 2 grams of Choice Product) Custom Soft Touch Springs (Ease of Use) Water Resistant (Seals in Freshness) Includes: 1 Zombie Crush Proof Case 2 Black Smoky Stick bats "Clean Cut Tip & Cool Grip" 1 Cleaning Poker Tool Size: Case 4″ x 2¾ ″ x 3/4″ Bats 3" NO PINCH. NO STINK. NO WORRIES. ULTIMATE SMOKE BOX: Loaded with many one of a kind features including custom soft touch springs that don't eject the bat into your face. Fully adjustable swivel lid that can tighten anytime to dial in your perfect top and will ensure airtight freshness and water resistance. ON-THE-GO STEALTH: Perfectly sized with round edges fits comfortably in pocket. Stay under the radar with its discreet yet durable design, small enough to conceal in most places. INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH: Made from super strong high grade nylon, this smoke box is virtually indestructible. Manufactured to be the one and only smoke box you ever buy, built to last a lifetime. XXL COMPARTMENT: The main compartment can hold up to 7 grams of your choice product, and the secret stash can hold 2 extra grams. MADE IN THE USA: The Original & World Famous: Zombie Survival Kit for Smokers is proudly made in the USA. Built from high grade top quality, industrial strength nylon ensures the best performance and durability. EXCLUSIVE: Clean Cut Tip & Cool Grip Smoky Sticks /bats (2) included. (1) Perfect Poker. May or may not save your life during the Zombie Apocalypses, GUARANTEED to Save the Day.