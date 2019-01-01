 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit

Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit

by Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers

Write a review
Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers Smoking Pipes Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit
Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers Smoking Pipes Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit
Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers Smoking Pipes Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit
Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers Smoking Pipes Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit
Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers Smoking Pipes Original & World Famous : Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers : America's #1 Dugout Kit

$49.99MSRP

About this product

FEATURES: Fully Adjustable Swivel Top ( Tight Top Forever) XXL Product Chamber ( 7 Grams of Choice Product) Secret Stash ( 2 grams of Choice Product) Custom Soft Touch Springs (Ease of Use) Water Resistant (Seals in Freshness) Includes: 1 Zombie Crush Proof Case 2 Black Smoky Stick bats "Clean Cut Tip & Cool Grip" 1 Cleaning Poker Tool Size: Case 4″ x 2¾ ″ x 3/4″ Bats 3" NO PINCH. NO STINK. NO WORRIES. ULTIMATE SMOKE BOX: Loaded with many one of a kind features including custom soft touch springs that don't eject the bat into your face. Fully adjustable swivel lid that can tighten anytime to dial in your perfect top and will ensure airtight freshness and water resistance. ON-THE-GO STEALTH: Perfectly sized with round edges fits comfortably in pocket. Stay under the radar with its discreet yet durable design, small enough to conceal in most places. INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH: Made from super strong high grade nylon, this smoke box is virtually indestructible. Manufactured to be the one and only smoke box you ever buy, built to last a lifetime. XXL COMPARTMENT: The main compartment can hold up to 7 grams of your choice product, and the secret stash can hold 2 extra grams. MADE IN THE USA: The Original & World Famous: Zombie Survival Kit for Smokers is proudly made in the USA. Built from high grade top quality, industrial strength nylon ensures the best performance and durability. EXCLUSIVE: Clean Cut Tip & Cool Grip Smoky Sticks /bats (2) included. (1) Perfect Poker. May or may not save your life during the Zombie Apocalypses, GUARANTEED to Save the Day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zombie Survival Kit For Smokers Logo
Built to last. Designed to perform. Made in the USA. 5 star proven performance. 100% satisfaction Guaranteed. NO PINCH. NO STINK. NO WORRIES. May or may not save your life during the zombie apocalypse, GUARANTEED to Save the Day. Voted best dugout of 2018.