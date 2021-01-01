About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid 50I/50S | Genetics: Golden Goat x Daybreaker Arise is a fast-acting sativa, delivering a clear-headed and mind-opening effect. This strain can bring a burst of motivation and positive energy. Often effective for patients looking to combat symptoms related to depression, fatigue, or lack of appetite. Sharp sours and notes of skunk, along with a range of other funky terpenes can be expected with this cultivar. Bred by Irie Genetics. See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.