About this product
Mile 62 Cafe delivers single dose drinks in a variety of flavors. Our coffee pod contains an 8.5mg of THC and fair trade organic Ethiopian Harrar coffee roasted by Karma Coffee from Sudbury, MA. Expect aroma's of dark chocolate and blueberry in this morning blend. Just insert it into a standard issue pod brewing machine on the 8-10 ounce setting (to ensure that enough hot water flows through the pod to completely activate the cannabinoids) and then sit back and enjoy a warm medicated beverage. Ten single pods. 8.5mg THC per pod.
