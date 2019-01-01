 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Mile62 Cafe

About this product

Mile 62 Cafe delivers single dose drinks in a variety of flavors. Our coffee pod contains an 8.5mg of THC and fair trade organic Ethiopian Harrar coffee roasted by Karma Coffee from Sudbury, MA. Expect aroma's of dark chocolate and blueberry in this morning blend. Just insert it into a standard issue pod brewing machine on the 8-10 ounce setting (to ensure that enough hot water flows through the pod to completely activate the cannabinoids) and then sit back and enjoy a warm medicated beverage. Ten single pods. 8.5mg THC per pod.

About this brand

Once you rise past the earth's atmosphere at 62 miles above sea level gravity disappears and you start to float amongst the stratosphere. Mile 62 delivers a variety of THC/CBD/CBN infusions in a delicious hot cup to get you started in the morning or before bedtime to put you into a sound sleep. Distributed as singles to sample and 10-packs to build into your lifestyle for greater joy and homeostasis. Mile 62 delivers your desired affect in a delicious hot cup of morning coffee or afternoon lemonade, cider, or hot chocolate. This offering is unique in the Massachusetts marketplace and is destined to fly off the shelves where it is featured.