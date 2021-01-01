About this product

See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store. Strain Type: Hybrid (60I/40S) | Genetics: Chem D x SFV OG Taking the best from both hybrid parents, Motorbreath is infamously gassy and potent. Reported to take the calming, numbing body high of SFV OG and combine it with the citrus, gas essence of Chem Dawg. Patients have often said Motorbreath brings a strong sense of relaxation and euphoria. It’s been reported this strain is perfect to kick-back and watch your stress melt away. Brought to us by Pisces Genetics.