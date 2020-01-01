 Loading…

Hybrid

Gelato #33 Distillate 1g

by Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

About this strain

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

