  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Alien Dawg Butter 1g
Hybrid

Lemon Alien Dawg Butter 1g

by Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

About this brand

