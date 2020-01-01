 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lodi Dodi Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Lodi Dodi Shatter 1g

by Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

About this brand

Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana) Logo