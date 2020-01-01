 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Purple Zkittlez Cartridge 1g

Purple Zkittlez Cartridge 1g

by Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

Write a review
Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana) Concentrates Cartridges Purple Zkittlez Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Zkittlez

Purple Zkittlez

Purple Zkittlez by Ethos Genetics is a cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.

About this brand

Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana) Logo