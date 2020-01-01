 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Dream Cartridge 1g

by Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana) Concentrates Cartridges Sour Dream Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Sour Dream

Sour Dream

Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.

About this brand

