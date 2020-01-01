About this product
Super Jack Cartridge by Millennium Extracts
About this strain
Super Jack
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.