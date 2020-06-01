Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.