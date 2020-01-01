 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Double D OG Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack

by Millerville Farms

Millerville Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Double D OG Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack

About this product

Lineage: Sour Diesel x OG Kush

About this strain

Double Diesel

Double Diesel

Double Diesel is the sativa-dominant result of a cross between award-winning NYC Diesel and Sour Diesel. These plants are easy to grow and their lime green buds will give off a strong diesel-y odor with some grapefruit added in. The grapefruit notes overpower the taste, giving this strain a unique musky fruit flavor. Its effects are happy and uplifting, but not usually as energetic as some other sativas. Overall, it’s a good choice for a laid-back medicated time. 

About this brand

Millerville Farms Logo
Settling in the Illinois Valley in 1964, our family began a quest to realize the dream of legal cannabis. Two generations strong and working harder than ever, we are honored and grateful to see our flower available in top dispensaries. When we aren’t in the garden, you’ll find us helping our rural community. We are wildland firefighters and engaged citizens, working toward positive change. Millerville isn’t just a place. It’s a way of life. It represents teamwork. A tradition of farming. The spirit of revolution.