Settling in the Illinois Valley in 1964, our family began a quest to realize the dream of legal cannabis. Two generations strong and working harder than ever, we are honored and grateful to see our flower available in top dispensaries. When we aren’t in the garden, you’ll find us helping our rural community. We are wildland firefighters and engaged citizens, working toward positive change. Millerville isn’t just a place. It’s a way of life. It represents teamwork. A tradition of farming. The spirit of revolution.