Hybrid

Rainmaker

by Million Elephants

About this product

About this strain

Rainmaker

Rainmaker
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

We grow premium sun grown flower in Southern Oregon ! IG million_elephants_co