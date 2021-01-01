About this product

These treats have a homemade style look and don't carry a hemp flavor. Each cereal treat delivers a powerful relaxation that will have you feeling amazing. A slightly different oil is used on these edibles compared to the 3Chi vapes, which includes minor amounts of Delta 9 for a more rounded THC experience. Type: Delta 8 THC Vegan: No Total Amount: 2.5 oz Delta 8 Per Pack: 50mg Flavors: Krispy rice cereal Allergens: Contains Soy, May Contain Wheat, Milk & Tree Nuts Key Ingredients: Marshmallow, (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Food Starch; Corn, Gelatin, Water, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate), Crisp Rice Cereal (Rice, Sugar, Corn, Syrup, Salt), Plant-Based Butter ((Vegetable Oil Blend: Palm, Canola, Soybean, Flax, Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Contains Less Then 2% Or Less Of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein, Organic Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract: Color), Potassium Sorbate. Final Thoughts: 3Chi is a well respected company and who knows their way around the minor cannabinoids. They were first to market with a full array of Delta 8 products and that's why we chose to carry this company. Average dosing varies from 1/4 treat to a full treat. You should always start low to gauge how you're going to feel. Storing above room temperature or in a humid environment might cause these treats to be mushy. Precise dosing requires a gram scale. Please note we can't guarantee these treats won't melt during shipping, however, we do take precautions to prevent this from occurring. Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Chi's Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and 3Chi do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT. Discounts do not apply to this product. Must be 21 to buy and use these cookies and all Delta 8 products.