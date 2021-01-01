About this product

Barney's Botanicals Delta 8 gummies contain a total of 1,500mg of legally hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. Each gummy contains 50mg of Delta 8. These gummies deliver a potent one of a kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation. Please note: We don't recommend you starting out with the Barney's 50mg Delta 8 gummies if you are new to taking Delta 8. We suggest starting out with the 600mg bottle, where each gummy is 20mg. This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC. Type: Delta 8 THC Vegan: Made with Organic Glucose Sugar (wheat) Total Amount: 30 Gummies CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 1500mg/50mg Flavors: Mixed Fruit Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) Final Thoughts: We've tried many Delta 8 gummies and kept going back to these gummies. They're made in a FDA licensed facility and this company is progressing towards the cGMP certification. Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Barney's Botanicals Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Barney's Botanicals do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT. Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.