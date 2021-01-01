About this product

Chill Plus Extreme gummies offer a nice balanced buzz in a delicious combination of fruit punch, mango, and apple flavors. They're made with a unique combination of hemp derived Delta 8 and CBD to give you a balanced feeling. This little gem offers 50 gummies, about 20mg of Delta 8 and 5mg of CBD per gummy, for a total of 1250mg of CBD in each jar. Diamond CBD has been in the market place since 2015 and was founded by a group of like minded individuals who wanted to spread the benefits of CBD. Diamond is an industry standard with over 1,000 products from gummies and creams to vapes and pet products, they have one the largest varieties of CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-10 products on the market. How will Delta 8 gummies make you feel? Users claim that it makes them feel more relaxed, less stressed, calm, and generally euphoric. This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC. Type: Delta 8 THC Vegan: No Total Amount: 50 Gummies Delta8 and CBD Per Jar/Per Gummy: Delta 8 1000mg and CBD 250mg, Delta 8 20mg /CBD 5 mg Flavors: Mixed Fruit: Fruit Punch, Mango & Apple Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) and Cannabinol (CBD) Final Thoughts: The market place of Delta 8 gummies continues to grow and we've had the privilege of sampling many of these gummies throughout the year. We discovered the Diamond CBD team while attending a CBD conference and began to explore their vast array of offerings while sampling several of the company's products out to many current customers. And, well, you see how that panned out!! Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Diamond CBD Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. MBH and Diamond CBD do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT. Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.