Kush Kolectiv's Strawberry Cough is certainly a taste and experience you'll remember. This sativa dominant Delta 8 hemp flower will tickle your senses and leave you feeling energized and generally in a better mood. The sweet smell and taste is delightful and brings back memories of strawberry picking on a sunny day. While other companies offer 7 grams, Kush Kolectiv has broken that mold giving you 8 grams of premium Colorado hemp flower in a tamper resistant bag. Delta 8 is such a unique cannabinoid and everyone's experience is different. Overlay the euphoric experience with this energizing strain for an ideal morning or early afternoon smoke! Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. This Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Kush Kolectiv do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state. Must be 21 to buy and use all Delta 8 products. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT. Strain: Sativa Parent: Haze and Strawberry Fields Aroma: Sweet and Fruity Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet, Strawberry Effect: Uplifting with a mild haze, similar to the "haze" effect from a Hawaiian Haze strain Uses: Daytime strain or early afternoon when you truly want a bud to tease your senses or put yourself in a better mood and relieve from anxiety without feeling tired CBD: 17.32% THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant Top 3 Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene (0.38%), alpha-Humulene (0.10%) and Limonene (0.89%) Final Thoughts: We met the Kush Kolectiv team at the ATL CBD conference and were impressed by their level of knowledge. The flower offerings are even more impressive. Your nose buds are instantly tickled when you open the bag and are met with a sweet strawberry flavor. Everyone one who sampled this bud for us, instantly wanted to buy whatever Strawberry Cough we had left. This smoke is smooth and certainly gives you the energizing feeling you'd expect. This flower is shipped in a child resistant bag. While we are a fan of the child resistant bag, if you intend on keeping flower around beyond a few months, we recommend moving it to a glass jar if you don't need the child resistant bag. As herb snobs, we want to make sure that you preserve your flower for as long as you can. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.