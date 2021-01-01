About this product

This Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower is the High Times 2020 winner, delivering a tropical taste combined with the effects of both a CBG kief and Delta 8 distillate. This sativa won't disappoint! It's organically grown in the greenhouse, slow cured and hand trimmed by Tree-Mason farms in southern Oregon. This hemp flower is bottled by parent Gold Standard CBD, which was founded at the end of 2017 by Zion Greenfield and Lucas Brown. Each jar is packed with Boveda 2-way humidity pack. Delta 8 is such a unique cannabinoid and everyone's experience is different. Most people use Delta 8 to help with pain, sleep and anxiety. Overlay the euphoric experience with this tropical strain for a perfect daytime smoke! Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Chi's Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Gold Standard do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state. Must be 21 to buy and use these gummies and all Delta 8 products. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT. • Strain: Sativa • Parent: Hawaiian and Haze genetics • Aroma: Floral and tropical • Taste: Tropical • Effect: Overall energized and social, with an overall body relaxation. • Uses: Perfect daytime strain that may help your feel elevated and social! • CBD/CBG Kief/Delta 8 Distillate: 19.7% CBD/18.4% CBG/95% Delta 8 • THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant • Top 3 Terpenes: B Myrcene (1.02%), Pinene (0.15%), and Limonene (0.13%) • Final Thoughts: We tried this strain several months ago and couldn't get the the effects out of our head, literally! The experience was so memorable, we're not surprised that this gem was awarded the High Time Winner 2020 and has taken caught the attention of many influencers. All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.