 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Peanut Budder Nugs 100mg

Peanut Budder Nugs 100mg

by Mind Ryte

Write a review
Mind Ryte Edibles Snack Foods Peanut Budder Nugs 100mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites

EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites

Crunchy and creamy, the Peanut Butter Bites are a classic bite-sized edible from EdiPure. The combination of cookie and peanut butter combine to create a sweet and savory snack that contains 10mg of active THC in each bite.

About this brand

Mind Ryte Logo