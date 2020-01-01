 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Sour Jack Pre-Roll 1g

Sour Jack Pre-Roll 1g

by Mind Your Head

Mind Your Head Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Jack Pre-Roll 1g

Sour Jack

Sour Jack

Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

Mind Your Head by Mickey Hart is your guide to cannabis-enhanced consciousness. Our botanically rich, transcendent products start with mindfully grown cannabis; harvested, sown and delivered with care and reverence for the Earth. Our mission is to transport your mind. Mind Your Head is Empowered by Chemdog. One of the most influential strains in history was born when a cannabis breeder by the name of Chemdog was following the Grateful Dead in 1991. He bought some of "the best weed he'd ever smoked" on Shakedown Street outside of the Deer Creek Amphitheater in Indiana. Tracking down the growers, his next bag included 13 now legendary seeds. Chemdog is a potent heirloom hybrid with a deep cerebral energy. Inspire your mind with the legendary strain that begat other greats such as Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Mickey Hart invites adventurous spirits to follow their sense of wonder and "go somewhere we've never been before."