James Beard Award-Winning Chef Mindy Segal made her name with transcendent desserts, without the pretentiousness of overly delicate “art food”. Her creations are new, yet somehow familiar; innovative yet rooted in Midwestern wholesomeness and comfort. Chef Segal has partnered with Cresco Labs to create restaurant-quality edibles that are infused with the best-quality cannabis oil. Their partnership promises a wide variety of uniquely delicious bites at multiple potency levels accurately dosed for a consistent and mindful experience. Mindy's Edibles is available in two product lines; Mindy's Artisinal Edibles, featuring decadent Chocolate Brittle Bars and Homespun Baked Goods, and Mindy's Kitchen, containing fun, fruity confections for every day enjoyability and effectiveness.