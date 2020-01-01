1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A DOSE OF DECADENCE James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey. Keylime pie meets creamy, tropical kiwi. Tart and bright with a balanced flavor. Think summer sorbet with a hint of banana.
Be the first to review this product.