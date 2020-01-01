James Beard award-winning Chef Mindy Segal and Cresco Labs have partnered together to create chef-led edibles that are both perfectly dosed for a consistent experience as well as incredibly delicious. . Cresco Lab’s world-class expertise in cannabis promises precision dosing and unbeatable quality in bringing Chef Segal’s culinary vision to life. Mindy’s is the cannabis brand for true lovers of everything that’s delicious. Drawing on learnings from her culinary journey, Chef Mindy Segal carefully crafts each iconic flavor, combining distinctive ingredients in thoughtful and innovative ways that are both incredibly delicious and uniquely her own. Mindy’s iconic flavor combinations take cannabis confections from ordinary to extraordinary.