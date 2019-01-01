 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Indica Peach Apricot Hard Sweets 10-pack 100mg

Indica Peach Apricot Hard Sweets 10-pack 100mg

by Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs

Write a review
Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs Edibles Candy Indica Peach Apricot Hard Sweets 10-pack 100mg
Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs Edibles Candy Indica Peach Apricot Hard Sweets 10-pack 100mg

Find Us

About this product

Summery, juicy goodness of stone fruit at its best built into hard sucking candy perfect for sublingual absorption. Accurately infused with winterized Indica cannabis extract. *Available in 100mg THC 10-packs, each piece = 10mg THC*

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs Logo
James Beard Award-Winning Chef Mindy Segal made her name with transcendent desserts, without the pretentiousness of overly delicate “art food”. Her creations are new, yet somehow familiar; innovative yet rooted in Midwestern wholesomeness and comfort. Chef Segal has partnered with Cresco Labs to create restaurant-quality edibles that are infused with the best-quality cannabis oil. Their partnership promises a wide variety of uniquely delicious bites at multiple potency levels accurately dosed for a consistent and mindful experience. Mindy's Edibles is available in two product lines; Mindy's Artisinal Edibles, featuring decadent Chocolate Brittle Bars and Homespun Baked Goods, and Mindy's Kitchen, containing fun, fruity confections for every day enjoyability and effectiveness.