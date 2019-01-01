Sativa Sparkling Strawberry Hard Sweets 10-pack 100mg
by Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs
About this product
A tart strawberry sweetness with the unexpected note of sparkling wine or champagne built into hard sucking candy perfect for sublingual absorption. No alcohol added. Accurately infused with winterized Sativa cannabis extract. *Available in 100mg THC 10-packs, each piece = 10mg THC*
About this brand
Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs
James Beard Award-Winning Chef Mindy Segal made her name with transcendent desserts, without the pretentiousness of overly delicate “art food”. Her creations are new, yet somehow familiar; innovative yet rooted in Midwestern wholesomeness and comfort. Chef Segal has partnered with Cresco Labs to create restaurant-quality edibles that are infused with the best-quality cannabis oil. Their partnership promises a wide variety of uniquely delicious bites at multiple potency levels accurately dosed for a consistent and mindful experience. Mindy's Edibles is available in two product lines; Mindy's Artisinal Edibles, featuring decadent Chocolate Brittle Bars and Homespun Baked Goods, and Mindy's Kitchen, containing fun, fruity confections for every day enjoyability and effectiveness.