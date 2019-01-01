About this product
DON'T LET THE PRICE POINT FOOL YOU. THESE HIGH QUALITY SMALL BUDS PACK A PUNCH. A GREAT WAY TO SAMPLE STRAINS, MINI BUDZ ARE AVAILABLE FROM ALL OF OUR FLOWER BRANDS. FOR THOSE NOT CONCERNED WITH LARGE BUDS, THIS IS A GREAT OPTION TO GET FLAVOR AND POTENCY WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK.
About this strain
Blue Sherbert
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.