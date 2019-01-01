About this product

DON'T LET THE PRICE POINT FOOL YOU. THESE HIGH QUALITY SMALL BUDS PACK A PUNCH. A GREAT WAY TO SAMPLE STRAINS, MINI BUDZ ARE AVAILABLE FROM ALL OF OUR FLOWER BRANDS. FOR THOSE NOT CONCERNED WITH LARGE BUDS, THIS IS A GREAT OPTION TO GET FLAVOR AND POTENCY WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK.