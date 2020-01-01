 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Sherbet

Blue Sherbet

by Mini Budz

Write a review
Mini Budz Cannabis Flower Blue Sherbet

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue Sherbet by Mini Budz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Sherbert

Blue Sherbert

Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.

 

About this brand

Mini Budz Logo
Sometimes it is just about smoking good weed. Nothing more and nothing less. That is why we created Mini Budz. We, like our fellow cannabis lovers, just want to be able to try a new or legendary strains without breaking the bank. We grew it, sorted it, and now we want you to enjoy it. No larfy shake, but smaller nugs perfect for sampling.