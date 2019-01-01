About this product
Choose from different styles of MiniNail™ Heater Coils: FLAT / 20MM / 25MM Hybrid / 25MM Hybrid On a 4 foot kevlar sheath Features 5 pin mini-XLR grounded connection (for longer life of the coil) Velcro Strap for easy storage Available in 120V or 230V. Select 'Power Source Outside of US' for 230VAC coils.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
MiniNail
Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.