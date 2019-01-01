 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. MiniNail™ Flat Tip Titanium Carb Cap and Dabber

MiniNail™ Flat Tip Titanium Carb Cap and Dabber

by MiniNail

MiniNail™ Dabber & Carb Cap combination made from Grade 2 Titanium. Featuring a slightly curved flattened edge for easy use. Carb cap fits perfectly over the MiniNail™ Domeless Titanium nail to create a high pressure environment for the best low temperature dabs. Carb Cap/Dabber removable for easy cleaning Made for the 16mm universal nails (18mm head top) Made from Lab certified Grade 2 Titanium

Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.