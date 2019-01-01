About this product
MiniNail™ Dabber & Carb Cap combination made from Grade 2 Titanium. Featuring a slightly curved flattened edge for easy use. Carb cap fits perfectly over the MiniNail™ Domeless Titanium nail to create a high pressure environment for the best low temperature dabs. Carb Cap/Dabber removable for easy cleaning Made for the 16mm universal nails (18mm head top) Made from Lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
MiniNail
Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.