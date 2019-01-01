 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. MiniNail Purr Swiss Honeycomb Rig

MiniNail Purr Swiss Honeycomb Rig

by MiniNail

Write a review
MiniNail Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs MiniNail Purr Swiss Honeycomb Rig

$250.00MSRP

About this product

MiniNail™ and Purr® Glass collaborated to make an Enail inspired Swiss Honeycomb Tube. Includes a large sturdy base for use with enails and a handcrafted honeycomb drum perc with 19 points of diffusion that provides superior function. A great addition to any collection. Made in California! Features: Thick Wall Schott Glass Reinforced Stemless Design Approx Width 6" Approx Height 9" 14mm Female Joint MiniNail™ Pattern Base Design Dichro Honeycomb Drum Perc Made in California, USA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MiniNail Logo
Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.