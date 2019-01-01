 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. MININAIL™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail

MININAIL™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail

by MiniNail

Write a review
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MININAIL™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MININAIL™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MININAIL™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail

$299.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

MiniNail™ Quartz Ebanger Micro Enail allows you to get amazing flavor from your concentrates. Featuring a 3mm thick extra wide (25mm) Quartz Ebanger designed for use with the MiniNail. Has a 5mm thick base for optimal heat retention. Includes hook for secure holding of the heater coil. At low temperatures you are able to get amazing vaporization and full flavor. Joint size is 14mm male and is designed for use with 14mm female joints/banger hangers). MiniNail™ Quartz Ebanger Kit Comes with: Micro Size Controller Box 25mm Hybrid Heater Coil 25mm Quartz Ebanger (3mm Thick) on a 14mm Male Joint (designed for use with 14mm female joints/banger hangers). Features a 5mm thick base for optimal heat retention. Flat Tip Dabber designed for Quartz ebangers Power Cord Slab Pad Dab Mat Stickers 2-Year Warranty *This product will fit on a 14mm Female Glass Joint Size*

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MiniNail Logo
Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.