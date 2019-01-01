About this product
Space Needle Titanium Dabber/Carb Cap With 2 Interchangeable Tips (pointed & flat) No more Sticky Fingers! Top protects oil from dripping down onto stem Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium 4 piece removable configuration for easy cleaning! Great weight and feel! ALSO AVAILABLE: SPACE NEEDLE TIPS 5-Pack Comes with 5 new Interchangeable Tip styles for various concentrate consistencies! Ninja Tip, Ball Tip, Shovel Tip, Bent Flat tip, Extended Flat Tip Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
