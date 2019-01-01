 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Space Needle Dabber & Carb Cap

Space Needle Dabber & Carb Cap

by MiniNail

$55.00MSRP

Space Needle Titanium Dabber/Carb Cap With 2 Interchangeable Tips (pointed & flat) No more Sticky Fingers! Top protects oil from dripping down onto stem Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium 4 piece removable configuration for easy cleaning! Great weight and feel! ALSO AVAILABLE: SPACE NEEDLE TIPS 5-Pack Comes with 5 new Interchangeable Tip styles for various concentrate consistencies! Ninja Tip, Ball Tip, Shovel Tip, Bent Flat tip, Extended Flat Tip Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium

Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.