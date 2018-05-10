 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized

Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Auto Blueberry Domina Feminized

About this product

This powerful indica is the result of the cross between Blueberry and Black Domina in its autoflowering form. Only 65 days are requested to grow thick, heavy buds, frosted with resin, with a powerful berry aroma and a hashy aftertaste. The Black Domina is clearly more dominant in this crossing than the Blueberry, this expresses itself in the spicy flavor of the strain, the wide fingered leaves and the effect that is intense body stone. The buds will be covered with a layer of sticky resin on the buds. Auto Blueberry Domina is surely an Automatic strain worth of sowing, growing, harvesting and glowing. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 10% Sativa 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor THC: 17% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blueberry-domina-feminized

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ministryoc

Super buds with sticky resin, very good yielding and super fast growing

About this strain

Black Domina

Black Domina
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.