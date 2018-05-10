ministryoc
on May 10th, 2018
Super buds with sticky resin, very good yielding and super fast growing
This powerful indica is the result of the cross between Blueberry and Black Domina in its autoflowering form. Only 65 days are requested to grow thick, heavy buds, frosted with resin, with a powerful berry aroma and a hashy aftertaste. The Black Domina is clearly more dominant in this crossing than the Blueberry, this expresses itself in the spicy flavor of the strain, the wide fingered leaves and the effect that is intense body stone. The buds will be covered with a layer of sticky resin on the buds. Auto Blueberry Domina is surely an Automatic strain worth of sowing, growing, harvesting and glowing. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 10% Sativa 70% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor THC: 17% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blueberry-domina-feminized
Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.